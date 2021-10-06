Johnson City native will be under center for The Citadel when they face ETSU

Charleston, SC — This coming Saturday The Citadel Bulldogs will be in town to face the nationally-ranked ETSU Buccaneers at William B. Greene Jr. stadium at 4:30.

The Bulldogs quarterback Jaylan Adams is very familiar with Johnson City since he use to be the former quarterback at Science Hill.

So far this season Adams has the bulldogs at 2-2 after rushing for 437 yards and 3 touchdowns and throwing for 414 yards and 2 more touchdowns…

His coach who recruited him as a defensive back says he doesn’t think playing in front of the hometown folks will rattle Adams.

“He’s a pretty level headed guy nothing really up or down with him there has been a lot of maturity going back to the last 7 or 8 games from last year where we were able to squeak out a couple from Wofford and Furman he’s kind of grown from there he’s kind learned to handle the situations and he’s learned our offense No. 1 so I think for him headed back there will be more enjoyable for him than pressure for him.”