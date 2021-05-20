Jerry Robertson receives Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award

Johnson City, TN — Congratulations to former ETSU Athletic Trainer Jerry “Doc” Robertson for receiving the Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award given out by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Robertson, who you may know from giving out the News Channel 11 player of the week award as part of Watauga Orthopedics began his athletic training career as a student athletic trainer at ETSU in 1960.

At ETSU the Jerry Robertson Scholarship Award was established in his honor in 1981 and he was inducted into the ETSU Hall of Fame in 1983..

The honors will be formally presented as part of a statewide television special that you can only see on the weekend of June 26.