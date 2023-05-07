ALBUQUERQUE, NM (WJHL) – In her final races as a Milligan Buffalo, cycling senior Megan Jastrab cemented herself in the program record books.

Jastrab claimed her ninth and tenth individual national championship at the USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships in New Mexico this weekend. The California native defended bother of her titles in the Women’s Criterium and Women’s Omnium.

She received the highest possible individual score of 108 points, sweeping the road race, criterium and claiming the top spot in all four criterium sprints.

Jastrab becomes the only Milligan athlete to hold ten individual national titles in school history.

The Buffs found team success, as well, finishing as national runner-up with 404 points in the Team Omnium event. Only national champion Colorado Mesa finished with more (444 points).

Artem Shmidt turned in Top 10 finishes in both the Men’s Criterium (4th) and Men’s Omnium (8th). Ethan Craine finished 6th in the Men’s Criterium, while Marjie Bemis finished 10th in the Women’s Criterium for the Buffs.