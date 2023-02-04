BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Just over two weeks ago, the Cavaliers handled their in-state rivals in Charlottesville by a ten-point margin.

On Saturday afternoon, the Hokies flipped the script, never allowing the sixth-ranked ‘Hoos to take the lead at any point in the contest, winning 74-68.

It was a tight matchup throughout, however, as Virginia Tech never led by more than nine points in the first half. The teams entered the locker room with the score 32-30.

A short UVA burst to start the second half tied the game, 38-38. But, it would be the final time the game was tied, as the Hokies held on to a slight margin the rest of the way.

Virginia Tech’s Sean Pedulla led all scorers with 22 points, as Justyn Mutts (17 pts), Grant Basille (14 pts) and Hunter Cattoor (10pts) also finished in double figures.

Virginia was paced by Jayden Gardner’s 20 points and ten rebounds. Kihei Clark also chipped in 17 points.

Virginia Tech (14-9, 4-8 ACC) returns to action against Boston College on Wednesday at 7 p.m.