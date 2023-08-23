BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – After a battle that last nearly the entire offseason, Virginia Tech has named redshirt-senior Grant Wells as its starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

Head coach Brent Pry first made the announcement in an interview with Triumph NIL on Wednesday.

Wells beat out Baylor transfer, Kyron Drones, who made the journey to Blacksburg at the tail-end of the 2022 campaign. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Pry called the battle ‘a great competition’, but ultimately felt Wells was the guy.

“Grant – his consistency throughout spring, summer, camp,” he said. “His accuracy throwing the ball – his decision making in the scrimmage the other night. The defense was running a bunch of different pressure looks and things, and Grant did a great job ID-ing it.”

“I was excited about how I was playing, you know, I thought I had a good winter,” Wells said. “I thought I had a good – all year. I understood what they wanted me to work on and get better at and I prioritized that pretty hard.”

Wells started all eleven games for the Hokies last season, throwing for 2,171 yards and nine touchdowns, while running for 212 more yards and six more scores.