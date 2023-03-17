BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Top-seeded Virginia Tech women’s basketball treated a sold-out Cassell Coliseum to a dominating win in the NCAA Tournament First Round, 58-33 over 16-seed Chattanooga.

The Hokies opened the game on an 8-0 run, but saw it quickly disappear. The Mocs, led by former Virginia Tech assistant Shawn Poppie, drew back to within 9-8 in the first quarter.

The home team proceeded to embark on a 17-0 run – and they never looked back.

Hokies junior guard Georgia Amoore tallied her 100th three-pointer of the season, breaking the program’s previous single-season record of 96 made triples. She led the way on Friday night with 22 points.

Elizabeth Kitley (12 pts, 14 rebs), Kayana Traylor (12 pts) and Taylor Soule (10 pts) all finished in double figures, as well.

The Mocs got ten points each from SoCon Freshman of the Year, Raven Thompson, and Yazz Wazeerud-Din. The team finishes the season with a record of 20-13.

Virginia Tech advances to the NCAA Tournament Second Round on Sunday. The Hokies will face either Southern California or South Dakota State in Blacksburg.