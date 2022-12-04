KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee stage a fourth-quarter comeback on Sunday afternoon against No. 9 Virginia Tech, but that comeback ultimately fell just short in a 59-56 loss on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, but a handful of free throws and key points in the pair slashed the deficit down to just two. The Hokies were able to hit one free throw in the final seconds to seal the win.

Lady Vols senior Jordan Horston, who was honored pregame for surpassing 1,000 career points earlier this season, logged a game-high 26 points and eleven rebounds – her second double-double of the season.

Tennessee was the aggressor on the boards and the defensive stat sheet, as Kellie Harper’s crew out-rebounded the Hokies 46-31 and swiped eight steals.

However, Kayana Traylor’s 18 points, aided by three other VT players in double figures, were enough to stay undefeated.

Virginia Tech (8-0) looks to continue its unbeaten start to the year against ACC foe Boston College on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Vols (4-5) are right back to work against Chattanooga on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.