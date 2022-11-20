LYNCHBURG, Va. (WJHL) – A fourth-quarter touchdown was enough to lift a sliding Virginia Tech squad over Liberty in Lynchburg on Saturday.

Jalen Holston opened the scoring for VT with a short two-yard run, but the Flames answered right back with a Jonathan Bennett 15-yard score on a quarterback draw.

After keeping a drive alive on a fake field goal, Holston carried into the endzone on 4th and 1 from inside the five yard line, giving the Hokies a 14-7 lead.

A VT field goal stretched the lead to ten points, before Shedro Lewis returned a kick 97-yard for a Liberty score, to chop the lead back down to size.

A Flames field goal with seconds remaining in the first half tied things up, 17-17, at the break.

Liberty came out of the locker room locked in on defense, as Kendy Charles sacked Grant Wells in his own endzone for a safety and a 19-17 lead.

The Liberty lead was 22-17 in the fourth quarter when Jalen Holston powered in for his third score of the day. A failed two-point conversion kept the Hokies lead at 23-22. But, the Flames were never able to put any more points on the board.

“To stay with it and want to win the way they did – I looked for signs all week of guys coming off the gas and not pouring it into practice – they just weren’t there,” Hokies head coach Brent Pry said. “We weren’t going to beat this bunch if we didn’t have a good week. I thought the coaches brought a ton of energy this week. The players stayed focused, worked on improvement – they did the things necessary to have a chance to go play well.”

Grant Wells was an efficient 14-of-20 for 148 yards through the air for VT, while Holston paced the offense with 99 yards and three scores on 26 carries. Keshawn King also added 78 yards on the ground.

The Hokies defense also forced three fumbles, recovering two of them.

Virginia Tech (3-8, 1-6 ACC) only has a rivalry matchup with Virginia remaining. The status of that game, following the death of three UVA football players last Sunday, remains uncertain.