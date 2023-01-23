Blacksburg, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor stole away Duke’s final chance to tie the game on an inbounds pass with less than three seconds remaining to seal a 78-75 victory on Monday night.

The win secured the Hokies’ first victory since defeating Grambling State back on December 17 and put an end to a seven-game losing streak.

The Blue Devils’ Kyle Filipowski was as-advertised, pouring in a game-high 29 points and adding ten rebounds for a double-double. But, an outstanding performance in the paint from VT’s Grant Basile (24 pts, 8 reb) helped the home team hang on.

It was a back-and-forth affair in the early going, but a strong push from Mike Young and crew in the final four minutes put Virginia Tech up by seven, 45-38, at the break.

However, the Blue Devils emerged from halftime and needed less than six minutes to claim its first lead of the period, 56-53, on a Filipowski three. VT claimed it back on a Basile jumper in the paint and never trailed again.

Duke tied the game three more times at 63, 65, and 75 with just 38 seconds to play. But, Virginia Tech’s MJ Collins hit a pull-up shot over his defender with 13 seconds remaining and sunk one of his two free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Sean Pedulla finished with 16 points and five assists for the Hokies, as Cattoor continued his hot shooting against the Blue Devils with 15 points (5-10 3pt).

Virginia Tech (12-8, 2-7 ACC) will have the rest of the week to prepare for Syracuse. The Orange will visit Cassell Coliseum on Saturday for a 7 p.m. tip.