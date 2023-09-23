HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WJHL) – Despite landing the first blow against the Thundering Herd, Virginia Tech dropped its third-straight contest on Saturday, 24-17 in the Mountain State.

With Marshall transfer Grant Wells not in action for Virginia Tech, the team turned to Kyron Drones under center. He scampered 31 yards on the game’s first drive for a Hokie touchdown, putting the visitors out in front early.

The second quarter, however, saw the home squad out-score VT 17-3, including a Rasheen Ali 56-yard touchdown run that gave Marshall its first lead at 14-10.

Leading 17-10 at the break, the Herd extended its lead midway through the third quarter, as Ali pounded the rock from one-yard out to make it 24-10.

Another Drones rushing TD gave the Hokies life in the fourth quarter, but 24-17 is as close as they would get.

“You know, that is kind of our story right now,” Hokies head coach Brent Pry said after the game. “That’s a little bit who we are. We’re not consistent enough to be a good team. You know, we’re just falling short in areas at different times in the game.

“Teams that are a little better or fairly even. I mean – it’s just you can’t do those things,” he continued. “And yet, I think we’ve we’ve we’ve played three pretty good teams that have played well against us. Our margin for error is just thin.”

Drones finished the game 19-of-35 through the air for 160 yards, while adding 75 yards and two scores on the ground.

The Hokies forced Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher into a pair of picks, but it was the legs of Ali (27 carries, 174 yds, 2 TD) that carried the home squad to victory.

Virginia Tech was also penalized nine times for 70 yards in the defeat.

The Hokies (1-3) return home and open ACC play with Pittsburgh next Saturday at 8 p.m.