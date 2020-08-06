Hokies respond to their testing during the COVID-19 pandemic

Blacksburg, Va — On the college football field, the Virginia Tech Hokies made headlines after one of their star players Caleb Farley announced last week he was opting out of the football season to concentrate on his NFL career.

Farley claims the university was not doing enough to keep its athletes safe from the coronavirus and his desire to keep his family safe led him to the decision. Today the university wished Farley well but stood firmly behind their testing policies amidst the pandemic.

“We even go a little above and beyond with what the requirements are so while we’re all anxious in watching it, I don’t know what we could do better. I’m pleased with the testing amounts. I’m pleased with the results, says Whit Babcock the Va Tech athletic director”