Hokies new head coach Brent Pry talks about a 6-hour recruiting radius

Blacksburg, VA — New Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry and his newly assembled coaching staff will be in the business of selling Hokies football to new recruits as soon as the dead period is over,

But these future Hokies have to have some type of tie to the school or live within a 6-hour radius of Blacksburg.

Pry has talked about the importance of in-state recruiting, but his more regional approach is different than the one former coach Justin Fuente had …

He didn’t mind signing players from Texas, Nebraska, or California.

Pry, on the other hand, is completely different.

“You can take Blacksburg and draw a 6-hour radius around it and that is where we are honing in first that doesn’t mean there are not going to be opportunities in other areas, we want to be strong in North Carolina and parts of South Carolina we’re going to be heavy in parts of Pennsylvania. Obviously, the DMV is going to be important as well. East Tennessee, we’ve got some relationships there, even into central Tennessee so that footprint is important for a lot of reasons.”