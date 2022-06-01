Blacksburg, VA — This morning Virginia Tech’s Jusytn Mutts announced his decision to return to the Hokies with a “Run it back” tweet. The power forward has decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Tech for the sixth year of college and for a third season playing for the Hokies.

The reason is he can make more money in college with an N-I-L deal, than signing a G-league contract which is around 40-thousand dollars.

Mutts, 23, averaged 10.1 points, a team-high 7.4 rebounds, a team-high 3.4 assists and a team-high 1.2 steals this year, helping coach Mike Young’s Hokies win the ACC tournament and advance to the NCAA tournament. He also blocked a team-high 34 shots.