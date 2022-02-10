Hokies Mitchell invited to the NFL combine

Blacksburg, VA — An ACC-high six Virginia Tech Football alums have received invitations to participate in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in March and one of them is Southwest Virginia native James Mitchell.

The National Football League announced the list of all 324 players receiving Combine invitations on Wednesday.

Mitchell played in two games in 2021 before requiring season-ending surgery after the win over Middle Tennessee State.

The week before, Mitchell made three receptions for 36 yards with an 11-yard touchdown in the 17-10 victory over North Carolina.

In 2020, Mitchell led the team in receiving touchdowns with four, totaling 24 receptions for 389 yards.