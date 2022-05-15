(WJHL) – Both Virginia Tech and Tennessee softball heard their names called as regional hosts for the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament.

After a stellar 41-7 campaign, the Hokies are the No. 3 seed in the entire tournament and will play host for the first time in program history. Virginia Tech claimed an ACC regular season championship, before falling to Clemson in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

Virginia Tech will face St. Francis (PA) to open regional play at 2 p.m. on Friday. Kentucky and Miami (OH) are the other Blacksburg regional participants. They will square off at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Lady Vols are no strangers to hosting NCAA Regionals, however, as they will host their 17th-consecutive regional tournament in Knoxville as the No. 11 seed.

They finished the regular season with a sweep of Auburn and a win over Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament, before falling to Missouri in the semifinal round.

At 39-16 overall, the Lady Vols have been a dominant 20-4 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium this season.

Tennessee will tangle with Campbell on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Oregon State and Ohio State will meet in the other Knoxville Regional matchup on Friday at 4 p.m.