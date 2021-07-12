Hokies James Mitchell will be a part of the ACC Media Kick-off

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Virginia Tech football student-athletes QB Braxton Burmeister, DB Chamarri Conner and TE James Mitchell will accompany head coach Justin Fuente to the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff held at the Westin in downtown Charlotte on Wednesday, July 21.

The Hokies embark on their sixth season under Fuente, who has compiled a 38-26 record in Blacksburg. Tech returns 21 players on offense and defense in 2021 who started four or more games a year ago. The Hokies concluded the 2020 season with a convincing 33-15 victory over Virginia, marking Fuente’s fourth win in five games against the Cavaliers.

Mitchell (6-3, 242) – The Big Stone Gap, Virginia product enters his fourth season with the Hokies after leading the team with four receiving touchdowns in 2020. He hauled in 26 catches for 435 yards in 10 games (nine starts) a year ago. In his 36 career games (18 starts) for Tech, Mitchell has accumulated 796 receiving yards on 47 receptions with six touchdowns and has also scored five touchdowns rushing.

Virginia Tech opens the 2021 season on Friday, September 3 vs. North Carolina in an ACC contest that will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN.