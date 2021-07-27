Blacksburg, VA — Pre-season honors continue to roll in for Southwest Virginia native James Mitchell the tight end for the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Today the former Union star earned selections to the Preseason All-ACC Football Team as selected by members of the media.
Mitchell (6-3, 242) enters his fourth season with the Hokies after leading the team with four receiving touchdowns in 2020. The Big Stone Gap, Virginia native recorded 26 receptions for 435 yards in 10 games (nine starts) last season.
Mitchell has already earned a spot on the Mackey Award watch list as one of the country’s top tight ends.
Hokies James Mitchell named to Pre-season All-ACC team
