BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech managed just two hits and as many runs in a crucial Game 3 of the NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional on Sunday, as they fell to Oklahoma, 11-2.

The Sooners wasted no time warming up the bats, as Peyton Graham and Tanner Tredaway hit solo home runs within minutes of each other to grab a 2-0 advantage.

Carson DeMartini answered the call for the Hokies in the third inning, clubbing a two-run shot to knot things up, 2-2.

But, a fourth inning rocket over the center field fence from Tredaway, his second of the game, started the rout of the Sooners. The visitors scored in every single remaining inning, securing a spot in the College World Series with the win.

Virginia Tech closes the 2022 season with a record of 45-14.