(WJHL) – Both Virginia Tech basketball squads notched victories on Sunday, as the teams each reached ten wins on the young campaign.

The Virginia Tech men grabbed another win in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, using a strong defensive performance to defeat Oklahoma State, 70-65.

The Hokies led after a low-scoring first half, 34-25. However, the Cowboys used a 14-5 run to retake the lead early in the second half.

But, Sean Pedulla’s 16 points were enough to overcome the deficit. Justyn Mutts also chipped in 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and a team-high six steals. The Hokies had eleven steals as a team in the victory.

The Hokies (10-1) return home and to action next Saturday against Grambling State at 4 p.m.

The No. 7 Virginia Tech women had no problems handling UNC-Asheville inside Cassel Coliseum on Sunday afternoon, 86-48.

Taylor Soule led the way with 21 points, as center Elizabeth Kitley notched yet another double-double with 18 points and ten rebounds.

Georgia Amoore also recorded a double-double with ten points and ten assists against the Bulldogs.

Kenny Brooks and company will have the week to prepare for No. 5 Notre Dame, who visits Cassell Coliseum next Sunday at 4 p.m.