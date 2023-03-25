SEATTLE, Wash. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech withstood a furious fourth-quarter comeback from Tennessee and then pulled away in Saturday’s Sweet 16 matchup, 73-64.

The Hokies’ Georgia Amoore scored a career-best 29 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists in the win.

VT opened the game on a 9-0 run and held a relatively comfortable lead for most of the half. An Amoore step back jumper boosted the Hokies’ lead to 35-22 at the half.

That advantage grew as large as 16 points late in the third frame, before Kellie Harper’s crew started to implement some full-court pressure and turn the tides.

The Lady Vols embarked on a 16-2 run, drawing to within 51-49 with 7:20 to play in the game. Moments later, a Jasmine Powell triple cut the VT lead to just one point (53-52).

However, the Big Orange would never jump out in front, as the Hokies punched their ticket to the program’s first Elite 8 apperance.

Jordan Horston paced the Lady Vols with 17 points on the night, while Rickea Jackson scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Jordan Walker (12 pts) also finished in double figures.

The top-seeded Hokies will see third-seeded Ohio State in the Elite 8 on Monday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m.