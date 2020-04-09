Hokies head coach Justin Fuente will make do without spring drills

Blacksburg, VA — The Virginia Tech Hokies Justin Fuente gets ready for his 5th season at the helm of the Hokies in 2020 and so far it’s been like nothing like he’s ever seen.

This off-season the Hokies were able to bring in 17 recruits, none of them have gotten a chance to participate in spring practice because the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to everything, but Fuente says they’ll make due if they’re not able to get that practice time back.

“Traditionally our kids are here working out all summer and the day we start summer camp they are in good shape having a little bit of time to work them into shape and also teach and prepare for a game I would like to have as much time as possible and I know that is really stepping out there but if we had to do it in a month and the alternative was not doing it all then I think we could find a way to make it work, according to Fuente.”