BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech women’s basketball started fast, but the Fighting Irish weathered the storm, using a massive fourth quarter to earn a 63-52 victory.

The Hokies held a convincing 16-9 lead after the first quarter, but were held to just six points in the second frame. The two teams entered the halftime locker room tied, 22-22.

Georgia Amoore kept the Hokies ahead by a hair entering the fourth quarter, but Notre Dame caught fire down the stretch, scoring 23 points in the final frame.

Amoore poured in 20 points for the Hokies, as Elizabeth Kitley tallied a comfortable 16-point, 20-rebound double-double.

Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles notched a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Maddy Westbeld turned in 10 points and nine rebounds, as well.

Virginia Tech (10-1) will look to rebound from the season’s first loss on the road against High Point. Tip-off on Wednesday is slated for 7 p.m.