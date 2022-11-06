BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech held a 27-16 advantage over the Yellow Jackets in the third quarter. However, three lost fumbles and an interception played right into GT’s hands, as the visitors escaped with a 28-27 victory.

Georgia Tech jumped out to an early 10-0 first quarter lead thanks to a Dontae Smith run and a Gavin Stewart chip-shot field goal.

The Hokies exploded for 20 second quarter points, capped off by a Tucker Holloway 90-yard punt return touchdown with less than a minute to play in the first half.

Virginia Tech’s advantage stretched back to 27-16 with a pick-six from Keli Lawson. However, an interception led to a go-ahead touchdown run for Yellow Jacket freshman quarterback, Zach Pyron.

Then, with one last chance to take the lead, Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells coughed up the football, ending the Hokies’ chances.

VT gained just 304 total yards, while GT wracked up 463.

Wells finished 14-of-25 for 164 yards and an interception, adding 32 yards and a touchdown on the ground. On the flip side, Pyron tallied 253 passing yards, and interception and two total touchdowns in the win.

“I know everybody’s disappointed,” Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry said after the game. “I’m disappointed for our players. I’m disappointed for our fans. I’m disappointed for our Letterman, in our coaching staff. It starts with me, I got to own it. Every week, we just finding a way not to play well enough to win the game.”

Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) will return to action next Saturday in Durham. Kickoff against Duke is slated for 12 p.m.