BLACKSBUR, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech women’s basketball continues to re-write the program’s record books, holding off nine-seed South Dakota State in the NCAA Tournament Second Round, 72-60.

The Jackrabbits arrived for Sunday’s contest on a 22-game winning streak, but quickly fell into a 19-7 hole. By halftime, the Hokies had twice as many points as the visitors, 46-23.

Kenny Brooks and company led by as many as 23 points in the second half, but the Jacks chopped it back down to ten with just over three minutes remaining. Georgia Amoore responded by knocking down her sixth three-pointer of the evening, putting the game on ice.

Amoore led the way for VT with 21 points (7-23 FG), three rebounds and three assists.

Elizabeth Kitley notched another double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. She also registered five blocks, setting the new program record for blocked shots with 261 in her career.

Taylor Soule (13 pts) and Kayana Traylor (11 pts) also finished in double figures.

South Dakota State was paced by Myah Selland, who scored 17 points and grabbed nine boards in defeat.

With the win, Virginia Tech sets a new program record for wins (29), and advances to the Sweet 16 for just the second time in program history (1999).

The Hokies will meet either four-seed Tennessee or 12-seed Toledo in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, March 25.