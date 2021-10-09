Hokies fall to No. 14 Notre Dame on late field goal

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Despite grabbing an early lead at home, Virginia Tech dropped a tight contest to the Fighting Irish, 32-29.

The Hokies’ John Parker Romo knocked through three field goals on the night, including a 52-yarder at the close of the first half. But, Jonathan Doerer’s 48-yard boot with just 17 seconds remaining proved to be the difference for Notre Dame.

Braxton Burmeister completed half of his 30 pass attempts for 184 yards and an interception, while also rushing for a touchdown.

The fighting Irish used two quarterbacks, Jack Coan and Tyler Buchner, to throw for 221 yards, a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions. Kyren Williams added 81 yards and a score on the ground.

The Hokies suffer their first loss at home this season and fall to 3-2 overall.

Virginia Tech returns to the field next Saturday, October 16 against ACC foe, Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.