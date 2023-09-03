BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech exacted revenge on the Monarchs in Lane Stadium Saturday with a 36-17 victory to open the 2023 season.

Starting quarterback Grant Wells carried the VT offense over the line, completing 17-of-29 passes for 251 yards and three scores, while also adding a rushing touchdown.

Old Dominion gifted the Hokies its first two points, as a snap sailed over the punter’s head and out the back of the endzone. On the first play of the second quarter, Wells hit Jaylin Lane for a 20-yard strike and a 9-0 lead.

The Monarchs responded with a touchdown of their own, cutting the deficit to 9-7. But, Wells responded with a drop in the bucket to Ali Jennings in the back of the endzone, making it 16-7.

Old Dominion booted through a field goal just before half, making it a 16-10 game at the break.

The Hokies came hot out of the locker room, as Jennings snatched his second touchdown of the night, pushing the VT lead to 23-10.

The visitors would not go away, clawing back to within 23-17 late in the third quarter. However, from there, the Hokies scored 13 straight points to put the final nail in the coffin.

Bhayshul Tuten toted the rock 19 times for 55 yards to lead VT in the victory – although five different players registered at least one carry on the night.

Bristol, Tennessee native Jaden Keller had a stellar night, tallying six tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Virginia Tech (1-0) welcomed Power-5 foe, Purdue, next Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. ET.