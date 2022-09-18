BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Despite a slow start from the Virginia Tech offense, a 17-point second quarter ensured a comfortable win over Wofford on Saturday afternoon.

More than 62,000 fans packed into Lane Stadium, despite the 11 a.m. start time, as the Hokies took an early 6-0 advantage on a pair of William Ross field goals.

Jalen Holston opened the run of VT touchdowns in the second quarter, as he muscled into paydirt from one yard out. Then, right before the half, Marshall transfer Grant Wells found Jadan Blue in the endzone to cap off a ten-play, 64-yard drive.

The Hokies led at halftime, 20-0.

No scoring in the third quarter gave way to a Bryce Duke touchdown in the fourth, which pushed the Hokies’ lead to 27-0. The defense conceded a rushing touchdown to Nathan Walker a few minutes later, but that’s all the Terriers would get.

Virginia Tech held the visitors to just 199 yards of total offense, while exploding for 475 yards themselves.

Wells finished 26-of-35 for 314 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as he dished out balls to eleven different receivers on the day.

The Hokies (2-1) are on a short week as they welcome WVU on Thursday for a shot at the Black Diamond Trophy. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.