CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – For an 18th time in the last 19 tries, Virginia Tech topped rival Virginia in the Commonwealth Cup. The Hokies dominated, wracking up exactly 500 yards of offense in a 55-17 win over the Cavaliers.

VT scored the first 31 points of the game and took a 24-0 lead into the halftime locker room. After an early field goal, the Hokies scored three touchdowns – one through the air and two on the ground – to take complete command of the contest.

Kyron Drones’ 84-yard touchdown pass to Da’Quan Felton and Bhayshul Tuten’s 94-yard kickoff return for a score were the two final nails in the coffin.

Drones finished the day just 10-of-22, but wracked up 244 yards and three touchdowns. Felton grabbed just three balls for 133 yards and two scores.

On the ground, Bhayshul Tuten toted it 16 times for 117 yards and a touchdown, in addition to the special teams spark.

Virginia Tech (6-6) become bowl-eligible with the victory on Saturday after missing the postseason in 2022.