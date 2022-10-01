CHAPEL HILL, NC. (WJHL) – North Carolina never took its foot off the gas on Saturday evening, totaling more than 500 yards of offense in a dominating 41-10 victory over visiting Virginia Tech.

The Hokies put points on the board first via a 34-yard William Ross field goal. However, the home team would take over – scoring the next three touchdowns with quarterback Drake Maye.

The redshirt freshman signal caller accounted for 363 yards passing, while adding 73 more on the ground. He also scored five total touchdowns in the victory.

Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells accounted for the team’s lone touchdown – a two-yard run just before halftime that cut the deficit to 21-10. The Hokies, however, would allow UNC to drive 48 yards in just 24 seconds, as Tar Heel kicker Noah Burnette gave his squad a 24-10 advantage at the break.

Two more third-quarter touchdowns involving Maye sealed the deal for North Carolina, who posted 527 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per play.

Grant Wells was 16-of-26 for the Hokies, wracking up 139 passing yards and an interception along with the rushing TD. Keshawn King led the way with 52 yards on the ground.

Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) remains on the road next Saturday at Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.