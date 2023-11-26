KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WJHL) – The No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls used a 19-0 run in the middle stretch of their matchup with Virginia Tech to claim an ESPN Events Invitational title on Sunday, 84-50.

The Hokies’ Sean Pedulla banked in a difficult layup with 4:39 to play in the first half, cutting the deficit to 25-24.

However, only the Owls would score over the next nine minutes, stretching the lead back out to 44-24 early in the second half.

Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor each finished with eleven points to lead VT, while Lynn Kidd added nine points and seven rebounds.

FAU’s Alijah Martin paced the squad with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Virginia Tech (5-2) will remain on the road for the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday. The Hokies will face Auburn at 9:15 p.m. ET.