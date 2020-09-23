Hokies approach the game week with a little uncertainty.

Blacksburg, VA — It’s finally game week for Virginia Tech football the Hokies getting ready to open the 2020 season at home against N-C State after weeks of postponement, but head coach Justin Fuente is being cautiously optimistic.

He told reporters in his weekly press conference that there are still two more COVID tests that the Hokies have to take this week.

“Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech Head Coach: I’ll be excited when I get the last tests in, I know that. I’ll know exactly who’s going to be out there and all that sort of stuff…But we are excited. We’re anxious to play. We are tired of practicing. It’s just from the organizational standpoint of putting it all together, it creates a little bit of angst. Ultimately I don’t know if I’ve been this close to a game and not have felt this uneasy of who we’d actually have in the game as I do feel right now. And I think that’s part of. That’s probably the biggest part of not knowing how it’s going to look.”