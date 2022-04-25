BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma will leave the basketball program after three years and declare for this summer’s NBA, according to his twitter page.

The Maryland native played in 68 games at Wofford before following now-Hokies head coach Mike Young to Blacksburg.

Aluma excelled on the floor, starting all 22 games for Virginia Tech in the 2020-21 shortened season. He earned All-ACC Second Team honors for his efforts.

He led the Hokies in scoring for a second-straight season this past year, averaging 15 points and six rebounds per game. Aluma was named an All-ACC Second Team performer in 2022 again, as well as an All-ACC Tournament First Team member.

The Hokies captured their first ACC Tournament title this past season before losing to Texas in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.