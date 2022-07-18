(WJHL) – A record-number of Tennessee Volunteers have now been selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, as six Vols, as well as three Hokies have received pro contracts since late last night.

Tennessee senior infielder, Trey Lipscomb, was taken 84th overall in the Third Round by the Minnesota Twins. Just a few picks later, the Los Angles Angels selected fastball phenom Ben Joyce 89th overall.

Two more Big Orange names cam off the board in the Sixth Round, also just picks apart. Pitcher Will Mabrey went to the Arizona Diamondbacks at 168, while infielder Jorel Ortega was scooped up by the Minnesota Twins at 174.

Outfielder Seth Stephenson and pitcher Mark McLauglin were selected in the Seventh Round. Stephenson went to the Detroit Tigers at 207, while McLaughlin went 221 to the Chicago White Sox.

Virginia Tech has produced a handful of draft selections, as well.

Tanner Schobel has found a home in the Minnesota Twins organization after being drafted 68th overall late on Sunday night.

Outfielder Nick Biddison (No. 135 to Los Angeles Dodgers) and catcher Cade Hunter (No. 153 to Cincinnati Reds) were also selected on Monday.

The 2022 MLB Draft will continue into a final day on Tuesday.