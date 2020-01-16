Guilford Men’s Basketball Tops Emory & Henry, 99-87, Wednesday Evening

EMORY, Va. – The Guilford College Men’s Basketball Team (12-4, 4-3 ODAC) built an 18-point halftime lead and held on through a second-half rally by Emory & Henry College (3-12, 0-6 ODAC) for a 99-87 victory in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play Wednesday evening.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Guilford 99, Emory & Henry 87

LOCATION – Emory, Virginia

VENUE – Bob Johnson Court at the John Rutledge King Center

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (3-12, 0-6 ODAC); Guilford (12-4, 4-3 ODAC)

How It Happened

– Guilford opened up a 9-2 lead at the 16:36 mark of the first half and extended its advantage to 16 (22-6) with a 13-4 scoring run. The Quakers pushed the margin to as much as 20 late in the frame, taking a 59-41 lead into the locker room.

– Coming out of the break, GC scored the first 12 points of the half, ballooning its advantage to 71-41 with 17:17 on the clock. E&H put together a 15-4 run later in the half to get within 19 (77-58).

– The Quakers ran their lead back to 27 with 6:30 left to play, but the Wasps closed the game on an 18-3 run to make the final margin 99-87.

Emory & Henry Individual Leaders

– Sophomore guard Jake Martin (Wytheville, Va.) posted his third-straight career-high, going for 19 points on 5-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc. He added four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

– Freshman Kevin Grau Rodriguez (Tampa, Fla.) had 13 points and four boards while senior guard Colin Molden (Apex, N.C.) contributed 12 points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals off the bench.

– Freshman forward Dylan Catron (Chilhowie, Va.) had 12 points, three rebounds and three blocks as well.

Guilford Individual Leaders

– Kyler Gregory put up a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Tyler Dearman had 25 points off the bench.

– Liam Ward went for 13 points and 12 boards while Joah Logan had a double-double of his own with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

A Deeper Look

– Emory & Henry went 30-of-70 (42.9%) from the field with 15 makes from three-point range. The Wasps hit 12-of-13 (92.3%) of their free throws.

– Guilford shot just over 50 percent (40-of-79) for the game and connected on 11 triples. The Quakers went 8-for-13 (61.5%) at the stripe.

– GC held a 54-27 rebounding advantage with translated into a 20-10 lead on second-chance points and a 54-26 margin on points in the paint.

– The Wasps outscored the Quakers, 21-6 on points off turnovers, and 24-6 on fast-break points.

Up Next

– Emory & Henry will remain at home on Saturday when it hosts University of Lynchburg at 2:00 p.m. The contest will be the first game of a doubleheader with the E&H women’s team.

