Grupp Named SoCon Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (March 1, 2021) – For the second time in her collegiate career, Nikki Grupp (Jacksonville, Fla.) was named the Southern Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. Grupp earned the honor for games played between Feb. 22-28.

Grupp kicked off her 2021 campaign by going 6-for-14 from the plate, adding five RBIs and four runs scored as the Bucs split a pair of midweek games against Tennessee Tech and went 3-1 in the Wings ETC. Classic, hosted by USC Upstate. Three of Grupp’s six hits were extra-base knocks, including two home runs after not registering a single long ball in the shortened 2020 season. Grupp also drew five walks and only struck out once, posting a .600 on-base percentage. The redshirt-senior holds a .929 slugging percentage through the first six contests.

Grupp and the rest of the Bucs (4-2) are back in action on Friday, March 5 when they travel to Clinton, S.C. to begin a three-game series against Presbyterian.

