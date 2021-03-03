Greeneville native Wykle nets SAC Player of the Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Coming off of one of the best seasons in program history, sophomore Braelyn Wykle was named the South Atlantic Conference’s Player of the Year Wednesday leading a group of four players to earn postseason honors by the league.

The Greeneville, Tenn. native is the fourth player to earn the league’s highest honor and the second to nod share the moniker. Leah Jackson was the first and only other solo winner taking home the honor in 1992-93. Brook Johnson in 2004-05 and Haris Price in 2017-18 were tabbed Co-Players of the Year.

The 2019-20 SAC Freshman of the Year joins an elite list becoming the eighth athlete in history to be the top rookie and top player at some point in her career. Alexy Mollenhauer of Anderson is the most recent winning the freshman honor in 2016-17 with two player of the year awards. She is the second C-N player as Johnson nabbed both awards in the same year.

She was named to the top unit for the second straight year as Wykle is the seventh player in Lady Eagle history to earn a slot on the first team multiple times in her career. The Orange and Blue have pulled off the feat in four straight years with Mika Wester, Price and Kayla Marosites getting their second during the stretch.

Wykle’s season has been a work of art scoring 23.6 points per game that would best Data Caldwell’s 22.5 from 1978-79, the first year of women’s hoops at Mossy Creek, for the best scoring average in a year in school history. The margin is good for the fourth-highest average in the nation this year. Among other national rankings, she is ninth in field goals (146), 19th in free throws made (87) and 27th in three-pointers (46). Among SAC players, the point guard second in free-throw percentage (86.1), third in field-goal percentage (47.9), third in assists (72), fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.76) and eighth in steals per game (1.72).