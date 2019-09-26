Golden goal dooms Buffs for second time

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Sept, 25, 2019) – Robell Habte scored a go-ahead goal in the first half and Roberto Fernandez Garrido scored an equalizer in the second half, but the Milligan College men’s soccer team suffered another double overtime loss Wednesday on Anglin Field. Visiting Truett McConnell University scored a golden goal with 4:36 remaining in the second overtime period to send Milligan to a 3-2 loss, its second such defeat in the last three games. The match went back and forth, with Milligan taking an early lead only to see Truett battle back and earn a 2-1 lead with less than 15 minutes left in regulation. Milligan had the answer as full time wound down when Garrido scored his Appalachian Athletic Conference leading 12th goal of the season on a penalty kick to make it 2-2. The teams headed to overtime knotted in a tie until Truett’s Javier Rodriguez scored his second goal of the game on a direct free kick from roughly 20 yards out. Habte opened the scoring in the 39th minute following a nice sequence from Joel Dominguez and Luke Bennett who were both credited with an assist. Dominguez sent in the long ball, switching the field from distance, before Bennett made a much shorter pass to find Habte in the middle of the penalty area. Habte left no doubt, scoring from close range for his first goal of the season. As would prove to be a theme late in the match, Truett answered right back by scoring in the 42nd minute, less than three minutes later on a goal from Clayton Kelly. Milligan’s answer later in the second half came less than two minutes after Truett went ahead 2-1. Milligan outshot Truett 18-14, including 10-6 on shots on goal. Garrido paced the Buffs’ offense with eight shots, three on goal, including a would-be game-winner in the first overtime period that required a diving save from Bears goalkeeper Evan Gaffney. Up next, Milligan heads to nearby Montreat College for another AAC matchup Saturday at 7:15 p.m. The next home match for the Buffs is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. against Tennessee Wesleyan University.