Gillespie chosen to lead King men’s basketball

BRISTOL, Tenn. – King University Director of Athletics, David Hicks announced the hire of Jason Gillespie as head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday morning. Gillespie was an assistant coach for the Tornado in the early 2000s before stints at Cincinnati Christian University, Bluefield College and most recently Reinhardt University.

Following a three-year stint as an assistant coach at King, Gillespie’s first head coaching job came at Cincinnati Christian University where he took the Eagles to a sixth place finish at the NCCAA National Championships in his second season, 2004-05. He then spent four years at Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) member Bluefield College, leading the Rams to three 20-win seasons.