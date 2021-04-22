Gate City native Mac McClung takes his name out of NCAA transfer portal

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lubbock, TX — Texas Tech fans can breathe a sigh of relief tonight because Gate City native Mac McClung has taken his name out of the transfer portal and will likely return as a Red Raider next season.

McClung wrote in a tweet Thursday “Just didn’t feel right in my heart,” Whatever decision I make in the near future with the NBA process, I will always want to be a part of Red Raider Nation.”
McClung is still going through the NBA Draft process but has not retained an agent.
The Big 12 Newcomer of the Year as a junior was Texas Tech’s leading scorer, averaging 15.5 points…

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories