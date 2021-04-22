Gate City native Mac McClung takes his name out of NCAA transfer portal

Lubbock, TX — Texas Tech fans can breathe a sigh of relief tonight because Gate City native Mac McClung has taken his name out of the transfer portal and will likely return as a Red Raider next season.

McClung wrote in a tweet Thursday “Just didn’t feel right in my heart,” Whatever decision I make in the near future with the NBA process, I will always want to be a part of Red Raider Nation.”

McClung is still going through the NBA Draft process but has not retained an agent.

The Big 12 Newcomer of the Year as a junior was Texas Tech’s leading scorer, averaging 15.5 points…