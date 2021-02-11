Gate City native Mac McClung added to the Naismith watchlist

Lubbock, TX — Former Gate City Blue Devil Mac McClung is getting a lot of attention this season as a Texas Tech Red Raider, now being named to a watch list for the best player in the country.

McClung was one of 30 collegiate players named to the “Naismith trophy” midseason team in his first season after transferring from Georgetown.. he leads texas tech with over 17 points a game this season.. and steps up even bigger in conference play, leading the big 12 with 19 and a half points per game against conference foes.. the Naismith college player of the year is awarded annually by the Atlanta tipoff club to the top men’s and women’s collegiate basketball players.