Wise, VA — Congratulations to UVA-Wise guard Bradley Dean who was named the South Athlantic Conference player of the year this morning…

The sophomore scored in double-figures in 25 of 27 games played….His 20.7 points per game led the conference with a margin of 3.7 points ahead of the second-place ranking.

As of Feb. 25, his average ranked in the top 25 in all of Division II and his 3.9 assists per game ranked sixth in the SAC.

Dean’s Player of the Year honor is the first for the UVA Wise men’s basketball program in the Division II era.