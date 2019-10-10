Garrido’s hat trick powers Buffs in AAC win

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Oct. 9, 2019) – Luke Bennett provided the match winner before Roberto Fernandez Garrido tallied a hat trick, and the Milligan College men’s soccer team won for the second straight time, defeating St. Andrews University 4-0 on Anglin Field Wednesday. Garrido’s hat trick was his third of the season and fifth multigoal match of the season. It brought his season total to an Appalachian Athletic Conference-leading 17 and marked the eighth game this season the senior found the back of the net. Milligan jumped out quickly with Bennett scoring what proved to be the winner in the sixth minute. Sam Dawson and Harry Griffin were credited the assist, Dawson playing it into the box from right side before Griffin found Bennett inside the penalty area. Bennett headed it in for the early lead. It proved to be all the scoring the Buffs needed, although Garrido made sure of the victory with goals in the 33rd, 61st and 64th minutes. Bennett and Inaki Moreno tallied assists on the third goal of the match, while Joel Dominguez had the assist on the last goal. Milligan and St. Andrews each took 15 shots, but Milligan led with shots on goal, 7-4. Milligan goalkeeper Jan Kuepper tallied four saves. Milligan, coming off a big win over No. 19 Tennessee Wesleyan its last time out, remained undefeated in the month of October and improved to 4-7 overall (3-4 AAC). Up next, the Buffs host Bluefield College on Anglin Field Saturday in the first of only two remaining home matches. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. after the women’s match.