Fuente names Willis Hokies starting quarterback

Blacksburg, VA — While the ETSU Buccaneers wait to name their starting quarterback for 2019, the Virginia Tech Hokies will go with Ryan Willis for the 2019 season-opener against Boston College.
Head coach Justin Fuente pointed to Willis’ experience and consistency as key factors in the decision.
Finding that balance of being able to squeeze things into tight looks being able to throw the ball where only your guy can get it or if it is a tight look it’s kind small nuances of ball location and anticipation is continuing to improve on but it is hard to really get a handle on that until you are in the middle of the game.”