MILLIGAN, Tenn. (January 19, 2023) – A scoring drought in the fourth quarter cost the Milligan University women’s basketball team as the Buffs fell to Point 72-59 on Thursday evening in the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

The defeat snapped Milligan’s 20-game home win streak against Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) competition. The Buffs fell to 14-5 on the year and 12-3 in AAC play. Point moves to 13-6, 11-4 AAC.