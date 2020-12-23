Foul trouble, second-half struggles haunt Bucs in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (Dec. 22, 2020) – Through the first 25-plus minutes it looked like the Buccaneers were prime for another Power-5 win.

Unfortunately, foul trouble set in early in the second half, and Alabama capitalized.

With the Tide leading by two, senior center Silas Adheke (Lagos, Nigeria) picked up his fourth foul five minutes into the second half and Alabama used a 15-3 run to open a double-digit lead en route to downing ETSU, 85-69, on Tuesday night inside Coleman Coliseum.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The Bucs saw their three-game win streak snapped as ETSU ended non-conference play with a 4-4 record, while Alabama, who was picked to finish fifth in the Southeastern Conference, moved to 5-3.

Tuesday marked the 73rd time the Bucs played an SEC opponent, while the Blue and Gold were eyeing their fourth win over a Power-5 opponent in the last six years.

Despite the 16-point loss, ETSU shot 48.0 percent from the field (24-50), marking its highest shooting clip against a Division I team this season.

After trailing by only one at the half (36-35), the Bucs were outscored by 15 in the second, 49-34.

ETSU was out-rebounded by 10, 39-29, with Alabama holding a plus-19 margin in second-chance points, 21-2. The Tide also turned 20 Buccaneer turnovers into 20 points on the offensive end.

The Bucs, who entered the night ranked 13th in the country in field goal percentage defense (35.8), saw the Tide shoot 48.3 percent from the floor (29-60), while also knocking down 12 three-pointers.

ETSU had three players record four fouls, with Alabama making seven extra trips to the charity stripe.