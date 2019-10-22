Fossen Earns Nod as SoCon Offensive Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Oct. 22, 2019) – ETSU freshman forward Hauk Andreas Fossen (Moelv, Norway) received Southern Conference accolades on Tuesday afternoon. The SoCon office announced Fossen Offensive Player of the Week after his two goal performance in the Bucs’ undefeated week.

Coming off of five games without tallying a win, Fossen helped play his part in the team’s performance against Davidson. The forward met a cross from fellow rookie Bradley Empson (London, England) as he poked his shot past the Davidson goalkeeper in the opening goal in a 2-1 win over the Wildcats.

Fossen followed up his performance again when traveling to Lexington, scoring yet another opening goal against SoCon foes VMI. The goal ended up being the eventual game-winner as ETSU pulled away from the Keydets in a 3-0 win.

Fossen sits on top of the Buccaneer squad in goals and points on the season, netting six times in his inaugural collegiate season. His six goals is a school record for a freshman, his brace over the weekend surpassing the tie with Itode Fubara, who obtained four in his freshman year in 2010.

The Bucs return to Summers-Taylor on Tuesday evening to take on the Mercer Bears in their home debut in SoCon play, kicking off at 7 p.m.

