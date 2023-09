MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Science Hill star and TV-11 Player of the Year Tyler Moon made the most of his collegiate debut while playing for Maryville.

Moon earned USA South Rookie of the Week honors after gaining 112 all-purpose yards and scoring twice in Maryville’s 28-8 victory at Sewanee.

The Jonesborough native finished with 63 rushing yards on 11 carries in addition to his 18-yard TD reception.

He also returned one kickoff 31 yards.