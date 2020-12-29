Former Sullivan East football Dayne Davis awarded a full scholarship at Tennessee

Bluff City, TN — Christmas came a little late for former Sullivan East football player Dayne Davis, but he doesn’t mind at all and playing the part of Santa Claus was Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Davis, tweeted today: “Thank you to @coachjpruitt and all of Vol football staff for the tremendous opportunity. I have been put on a full scholarship at the University of Tennessee! God is great!”

The 5 foot seven 315 pound offensive lineman who wears number-66 is a rising junior on the football team. He has played sparingly, mostly on special teams but congratulations to him because his work ethic has impressed the coaches by being rewarded with a full scholarship.