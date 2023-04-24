South Bend, In. (WJHL) — One of the best athletes to ever play football in the Tri-Cities has now entered his name into the transfer portal.

Prince Kollie, the former 4-star out of David Crockett High School, never could really get onto the field at Notre Dame. But, it seemed like he was going to play a larger role this year after tallying 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 4 games during the 2022 season.

He also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers. Kollie was very quiet during the spring practice season and did not play in the annual Blue-Gold spring game. Injuries seemed to be a big factor this spring — especially with him reportedly dealing with concussions.