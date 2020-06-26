Former Pioneer continues pro basketball career in Europe

JASZBERENY, Hungary — Former Tusculum University men’s basketball guard Donovan Donaldson has signed a professional contract with the JP-Auto Jaszberenyi KSE team of the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I/A, the highest professional league in Hungary.

Donaldson, who played his final two collegiate campaigns at Tusculum from 2017-2019, spent his rookie professional season with KK Gostivar in North Macedonia in 2019-2020. He appeared in 17 games last year with KK Gostivar where he averaged 16.9 points per game and shot 51.7 percent from the floor including 40 percent from three-point territory going 30-of-75. He went 70 percent at the free throw line and averaged 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest. He helped KK Gostivar to a 12-5 record before the season was halted due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Donaldson, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, led the Pioneers in scoring averaging 15.4 points per game in his senior campaign which was the 10th-best average in the South Atlantic Conference. For his efforts he was named to the All-SAC second team. He scored in double figures in 22 of his 28 games in 2018-2019 including nine outings with 20 or more.

“We continue to be proud of Donovan and all of his hard work as he pursues his professional basketball career,” said TU head coach J.T. Burton. “He played very well in Macedonia last year and we wish him nothing but the best in Hungary this season.”

In his 55-game career at Tusculum these over the last two seasons, Donaldson totaled 813 points for a 14.8 points per game average. He also posted 197 assists, averaging 3.58 helpers per game which is the eighth-best average in school history. In TU’s home win over Carson-Newman, Donaldson grabbed a career-best 17 rebounds which are tied for the seventh-most in school history.

Including his two seasons at Trevecca Nazarene University where he totaled 436 points, Donaldson finished his collegiate career with 1,249 points.

Donaldson earned his undergraduate degree from Tusculum in May 2019 while majoring in sport management where he was a member of the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.